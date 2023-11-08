Traffic diversions for Official Funeral Service for Dr Michael Perry Gomez CB, OBE

The Traffic Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force wishes to advise the general public of temporary road closures on Tuesday 14th November, 2023, to facilitate the funeral service for Dr Michael Perry Gomez, CB, OBE, former President of the Medical Association of the Bahamas and Cabinet Minister.

The public is hereby advised that Bay Street, Navy Lion Road, Cumberland Street, and Baillou Hill Road will be closed temporarily to all vehicular traffic between 9.30am and 11am to facilitate the possession from the Senate to St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road.

Additionally, after the church service, the following roads: Baillou Hill Road, Dillet Street, Meeting Street, and Nassau Street, will also be temporarily closed to accommodate the procession from St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road.

ROAD CLOSURE AND DIVERSIONS BETWEEN 9.30AM AND 11AM

(a) BAY STREET BETWEEN BANK LANE AND NAYV LION ROAD.

(b) CUMBERLAND STREET BETWEEN NAVY LION AND BAILLOU HILL ROADS

(c) BAILLOU HILL ROAD BETWEEN CUMBERLAND AND LEWIS STREETS

ROAD CLOSURE AND DIVERSIONS BETWEEN 12.30PM AND 2PM

(a) BAILLOU HILL ROAD BETWEEN LEWIS AND DILLET STREETS

(b) DILLET STREET BETWEEN BAILLOU HILL ROAD AND MEETING STREET

(c) MEETING STREET BETWEEN DILLET AND NASSAU STREETS

(d) NASSAU STREET BETWEEN SOUTH AND DELANCY STREETS.

(e) INFANT VIEW ROAD BETWEEN NASSAU STREET AND MARCUS BETHEL WAY

(f) GIBBS LANE BETWEEN MARCUS BETHEL WAY AND NASAU STREET

The motoring public traversing the affected areas will be diverted or halted until the procession passes.

The general public is advised to avoid the affected areas, and The Royal Bahamas Police Force apologises for any inconvenience.