BDCS works to address over 200 upgrades for prison certification

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

CORRECTIONS Commissioner Doan Cleare says the Bahamas Department of Corrections should be a certified correctional facility by mid-2024, pending completion of more than 200 upgrades and recommendations from the American Correctional Association.

Commissioner Cleare said that upgrades to the Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDCS) - previously priced at $93m - had been reduced by about 40 per cent, following a request by government officials in July.

As the prison continues to seek accreditation through the American Correctional Association, proposed upgrades include an administration complex, a solar energy system, a medical facility, mental hospital, central intake for booking, and classrooms.

“We have commenced the process of accreditation and we are looking to be certified on August 4, 2024,” Commissioner Cleare said yesterday.

“The American Correctional Association has given us over 200 recommendations and thus far we have finished 61 of them. We are far away from accreditation, but it has started.

“We have hired the psychiatrist, the psychologist. We are now bringing on the four medical psychiatric nurses. We have now a nutritionist. And we are now doing massive upgrades to the various facilities. Also, a part of the exercise is we have to put an end to slopping,” he said.

In June, Commissioner Cleare admitted the prison failed an accreditation inspection earlier this year, saying officials knew it would “fail miserably”.

He said the prison’s most significant problem was the inadequate toilet system, noting that slopping, a defining characteristic of the institution in Bahamian culture, must be eradicated for the institution to be accredited.

Commissioner Cleare said yesterday that the assistance of the Canadian and Italian governments will help the department as it seeks accreditation.

“Our new way forward is corrections and corrections entail us bringing in a new correctional model, which entails classification, programming, assessments, sentence plans. We’re going to start the process of pre-release case management, community industries and community parole,” he said.

“So that’s our new trust going forward. It’s a whole new concept and we are being aided by the Canadians, the American Correctional Association and the Italian government. We are now revamping the entire programme at the BDCS.

He added that new programmes for the prison are planned for January.

“As it relates to our facilities, that too will come in time, because you cannot put new wine in old bottles. The current facility cannot adapt to the changes that we wish to make. So coming soon, hopefully in January, you will see a brand-new release of new programmes, new ideas, emanating from the Bahamas Department of Corrections,” he said.

Commissioner Cleare’s comments came as the Fox Hill Road prison celebrated 71 years of service. Correctional Officers were at Pompey Square across from Senor Frogs, downtown Nassau from 11am yesterday celebrating with food drinks and laughter under the theme: Building on the Legacy, Advancing on Corrections.

Some 50 Corrections officers, tourists and local onlookers were present at Pompey Square, enjoying presentations and demonstrations from the BDCS marching band, the self defence team, the K-9 Unit, the Correctional Officers Choir, and the BDCS pop band.

“We are not only about locking up persons behind bars, we are now trying to transform lives by introducing our new Correctional Model. That new model will entrust us to go into the public, showing the public that we are serious about reforming offenders,” Commissioner Cleare said.

“So on our 71st year, we are about to release a whole set of brand-new programmes to the public and to our residents and our staff members.”

As a part of the department’s Recognition Week from November 5-11, BDCS will host a number of events this month. The Long Service Awards will take place today, followed by a retirement luncheon tomorrow. On Saturday, the department will hold a family Fun Day. On November 18, there will be a staff party and on November 24, there will be a Marksman Competition.