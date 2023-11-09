Cleare calls for better working conditions for correctional officers

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

AMID recent allegations of prison officers breaking the law, Commissioner Doan Cleare is calling for better working conditions and increased payment to ensure more quality officers are attracted to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Recently, police seized a quantity of suspected marijuana from two women at the Department of Corrections and took them into custody, on October 18. Two days later, they were granted $4,000 bail in the Magistrate’s Court, where they denied the allegations. The defendants are scheduled to return to court on March 11.

Speaking in general yesterday, Commissioner Cleare said that although the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) always seeks the best officers, some break the law. However, he gave an assurance that those who break the law will be punished accordingly.

“When you look at 850 officers, one or two who go afoul of the law, that’s a good ratio,” he said.

zWhat we have to realise is that officers are a cosmetic of this society. What takes place in society will take place at any institution. But we try to seek the best officers and sometimes, some may go afoul of the law. But if you do, you will be put before the courts,” he said.

Commissioner Cleare added that funds allocated to better working conditions and better salaries for prison officials would ensure the department has better officers.

“Prison is not an easy place to work. The conditions are hard and the salary is low. So if we improve the conditions and improve the salaries, I think we will attract better people. To be frank and fair, their first options are the police, defence force, Customs and Immigration.

“Prison is normally the last they will choose if they can’t get into those departments. But once we up our level of attraction, we will get more of the better crop coming in,” Commissioner Cleare said.

Disciplinary charges were brought against 55 prison officers in 2021, according to a 2021 Bahamas Department of Corrections report tabled in the House of Assembly on October 18.

The report did not specify what led to the charges or how many disciplinary matters are advanced to the judicial system for prosecution.