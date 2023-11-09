LW Young chooses its head boy and girl

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

LW Young Junior High School held its student leader’s prefect instillation ceremony last week and appointed 38 students as prefects for the duration of the school year.

Senator Barry Griffin gave keynote address and encouraged the students to continue on the ‘path of excellence’ and challenged them to work hard and set firm educational goals.



He said: “I want to challenge you to continue to work hard, to make your school a better place, to lead by example in your words and in your actions, to set firm educational goals and to take responsibility for your learning in order to fulfil your dreams.”

Deonte Rolle and Sasha Butterfield were awarded head boy and head girl during the ceremony and Robert Burrows and Rachea Fernander were named deputy head boy and deputy head girl.