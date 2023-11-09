Lynes claiming attack on her character

By Earyel Bowleg

AS the Progressive Liberal Party convention begins today, Robin Lynes has said there has been an “attack” on her character as she challenges for the chairman post.

More than 2,000 PLP members are expected to be at the party’s 55th national convention at Baha Mar on November 9 and 10, according to the event’s co-chair Senator Quinton Lightbourne.

Eyes are on the chairmanship race as Fred Mitchell faces off against Ms Lynes. However, Ms Lynes said there has been “an assigned attack on my character and my motives” in a note yesterday.

She said: “There has been so much in circulation with an assigned attack on my character and my motives for entering this race, but I have stayed focused, respectful and honest. Referencing my record of service and dedication over the 14 years I served as national vice chair and deputy chair. I am as strong as ever in my commitment to the party, our leader and our members.”

She added: “We need a chair with a singular focus who can fulfill the constitutional mandate of the chairman… I am ready to serve as your chairman.”

The convention will see a number of meetings held, including night sessions open to the public.

“So we expect to have a lot of exciting Members of Parliament, first time MP speaking, definitely to display and say everything that they’ve already accomplished and done in their constituency, with what the government has completed thus far in their term in office.”

Mr Mitchell is expected to give a report on his chairmanship to date, while reports of commissions and committees of the party are also planned. This includes reports from Progressive Young Liberals, National Women’s Branch, National Men’s Branch, National Progressive Institute Grand Bahama, and Treasurer’s Report. The keynote speaker on Thursday will be Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

On Friday, the election of party officers will take place, with voting from 9am to 3pm.

Mr Lightbourne said: “So anytime after seven, we’ll be making an announcement on the convention.”

The convention will see the election of party officers as well as discussion on hot topics such as marital rape, legalising marijuana for recreational use and transitioning to a republic.

Mr Lightbourne said: “We’re going to have polling booths at the convention whereas voting delegates are able to poll and voice their opinion on what we should all view on those particular topics because the idea is to get a consensus on what the party feels.”

The keynote speaker for day two will be Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.