Planting the future

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Primary schools received fruit trees from BAMSI as part its One to One initiate.

Sadie Curtis Primary, Claridge Primary and Gerald Cash Primary had trees planted on their campuses as part of the Bahamas Agricultural and Marine Science Institute’s (BAMSI)’s ‘One to One Campaign.

The programme will extend throughout the Bahamas and seeks to plant one tree for every Bahamian in green spaces and public park in the long run.



The rollout will see BAMSI plant a tree in one school in every constituency throughout October and November.



The goal of the campaign is to change the landscape of the nation by growing more native fruit trees, strengthen the level of food security, build sustainability and increase access to healthy food for local communities.