Sears pledges transparency but won’t talk about Bell

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

IMMIGRATION Minister Alfred Sears refused to comment on the alleged actions of his predecessor yesterday, saying his focus is on improving efficiency and maintaining transparency at the Department of Immigration.

“My responsibility is to speak to the issues of my personal knowledge during this period of my responsibility and we will, we are transparent and the commitment is to improve the efficiency and the confidence of the public will watch the manner of our bearing,” he told reporters.

Mr Sears said there are a number of critical issues at the department that require attention and pledged to address them.

He highlighted the need for more resources and promotions to improve efficiency and build staff morale.

“The focus, as we indicated this morning, is on training, improving the preparation so that we can not only be efficient, but also there can be better customer relations with the public,” he added.

“The past year, the Immigration Department brought in close to $100m. We will substantially increase that going forward so we have to continually improve the efficiency, and, of course, build the morale.”

Mr Sears’ reassignment to the Ministry of Immigration came months after the agency was embroiled in controversy.

A series of leaks showed that top immigration officials were concerned about former Immigration Minister Keith Bell’s alleged intervention in matters related to work permits, citizenship and law enforcement operations.

His role in allowing the release of Chinese nationals staying at the British Colonial Hotel in January despite their work permit irregularities and granting citizenship to a woman and her children at a funeral were among the incidents brought to the public’s attention.

The Davis administration has since formed a commission to review how the Department of Immigration exercises its discretion.

Immigration Director William Pratt is also now back at the department.

Mr Sears said since his return, he has “hit the ground working”.