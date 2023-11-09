Rachea Fernander is a ninth grade student at LW Young Jr High School and was awarded the position of deputy head girl during their recent prefect instillation ceremony.

She is 13 years old and enjoys drawing and painting.

In the future, Rachea would like enter the medical profession, becoming an anaesthesiologist or surgeon. A fun fact about her is that her favourite food is seafood.

• Robert Burrows is a ninth grade student at LW Young Jr High School and was awarded the position of deputy head boy during their recent prefect instillation ceremony.

He is 14 years old and enjoys participating in judo and boxing.

Robert plans to one day become a neurologist so that he can help people in need. A fun fact about him is that he shadow boxes randomly.

• Do you know a student you’d like to nominate to feature in Student Spotlight on our Education page? Email details to jsimmons@tribunemedia.net and celebrate our next generation.