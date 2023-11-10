$1,000 fine for stealing motorcycle

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $1,000 after admitting to stealing a motorcycle last week.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Jamero Toney, 20, with stealing and receiving.

Toney was accused of stealing a black 2023 Yamaha Cross Trade XTZ125E motorcycle on John Chipman Street on November 7. The motorcycle belonged to Lavardo Reckley and is valued at $2,995.

After pleading guilty to the stealing charge, the receiving charge against Toney was withdrawn. The defendant was ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 or risk three months in prison.