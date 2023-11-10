Ayton posts double double but Trail Blazers lose in overtime

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

BAHAMIAN professional player Deandre Ayton posted a double double in the Portland Trail Blazers’ most recent loss in overtime against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

The Kings were able to edge out the Trail Blazers 121-118 following the extra period of basketball at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Ayton was brilliant, particularly down the stretch in the fourth quarter, as the Blazers tried to hold off the pesky Kings team. The Bahamian big man turned in 18 points and pulled down 10 boards to make it his fifth consecutive game, grabbing double digit rebounds. He made nine of his 14 field goal attempts, which was the most he has attempted since joining his newest team.

Additionally, on the season, he is ranked third in the league for rebounds with 12.9 per game. The 2018 no. 1 pick also leads the team in that category.

As for gameplay, the Kings had the advantage after the first quarter ended with them leading by five (34-29).

However, Ayton and his teammates pulled their socks up in the second period and led 60-56 at the halftime break.

The Bahamian centre talked about what went wrong for the Blazers in Wednesday’s postgame interview.

“Another game where it was a hard-fought game. Our offence wasn’t falling and as smooth as we wanted in the first half and we were fouling a lot so it just was an out of rhythm game in the first half but we bounced back, came out of halftime and tightened up some things,” he said.

Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers small forward, was a monster alongside Ayton. He scored a game-high 38 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists, which got Ayton going in the final period of regulation.

The Bahamas’ senior men’s national basketball player gave Portland a 103-102 lead following a made two-pointer, which was assisted by Grant, at the 3:52 mark. He scored a tough fadeaway jumper at 3:19 to add another two points to the Blazers’ score column, 105-102.

The Bahamian centre then nailed a sweet floater off an assist from Skylar Mays to push the lead to 107-102, favouring the Blazers.

Ayton said his aggression and help from his teammates translated to some big buckets towards the end of the fourth quarter.

“Just being aggressive, taking what the defence gives me, taking my time. I am not really too big on me being worried about not getting shots. I am a rhythm type of player, just [doing] what’s best for the team and what I can get.

“My teammates, Sky, and the rest of my guys really helped me down the stretch in getting to my spots and me just finishing plays so it was a fun game,” he said.

Ayton and the Blazers could not overcome the offensive sparks provided by Kings centre Domantas Sabonis and shooting guard Malik Monk.

The former mailed in a team-high 27 points to go with 11 rebounds and the latter handled business at the charity stripe, shooting 15-for-19 from the line to add to his 23 points on the night. Next up for the Blazers will be the 3-5 (win/loss record) Los Angeles Lakers at 10pm on Sunday night.