Excitement at PLP Convention ahead of chairman vote

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

A SEA of gold and blue could be seen throughout the lobby of the Baha Mar Convention Centre on Friday morning, for the first PLP convention in three years, with the secret ballot voting process in the resort’s main ballroom having commenced at 9am.

The most anticipated seat being vied for was party Chairman, with incumbent candidate Fred Mitchell eventually winning against Deputy Chair Robyn Lynes.

With Ms Lynes as she toured the lobby full of delegates on Friday morning was Dame Marguerite Pindling, who voiced her support for Ms Lynes.

“I’m just here to support the women them. This my girl,” Dame Marguerite said hugging Ms Lynes. “My presence speaks for itself.”

When asked who they would cast their votes for, Parliamentarians expressing mixed feelings, with Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis telling reporters on Friday: “We’ll see what happens”.

For her part, Ms Lynes said: “It’s always darkest just before dawn and I’m embracing the dawn of a new day. The support has been overwhelming. People have been so excited about the change that is about to come and I’m just excited about the results tonight.

She said the strong turnout of PLP support shows that the “democracy is strong. Democracy is the bedrock of who we are as PLPs. When we leave from here tonight, it’s as one voice, one party, one focus. The line is a little long, but as long as people are on that line before 3pm, you’re going to vote.”

Fred Mitchell, who was also out touring the lobby that morning said: “It’s a high level of excitement. So, I am happy about it. Looks like it’s going well, despite the crowds.“

Once elections for the party leadership are done, Mr Mitchell said the work continues for the by-election for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat.

“We’re hoping that whatever happens here doesn’t adversely affect that result," Mr Mitchell said referring to the late Cabinet Minister Obie Wilchcombe's seat.

When asked how he felt about Dame Marguerite Pindling’s support of Robyn Lynes, Mr Mitchell said: “I’m not sure she is giving Lynes support, she’s walking with Lynes, that’s all I can say.”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth MP JoBeth Coleby-Davis said: “Everyone is concerned about the chairman’s race. I am supporting Mr Mitchell.

"We have challenges at most of our conventions, that’s expected, but we respect one another. We have two very good candidates and so I am excited about the turnout. I am excited about the energy. There are a lot of people that wanted to be here, that made sure they were here.”

Golden Gates MP Pia Glover-Rolle said: “The Cabinet is united and we support our leader. That means we support Mitchell.”

Though State Minister Lisa Rahming declined to say who she planned to vote for, she said: “I’m excited. Today is going to be a momentous day. We are in a democratic society and the PLP always demonstrates that. The party has no offence for any voting persons. We’re a good government and we believe in democracy.”

North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish said: “I have full confidence in both of the candidates, and I believe whomever God favours, they’re going to win and do an excellent job.”

Bain and Grants Town MP Wayde Watson said: “One thing I like about the democracy of the PLP, is it shows what we’re all about. We could have done some things a little differently, but nonetheless, we are here as a party and we are here to exercise our democratic right. At the end of the day, God’s will, will be done.”

Senator Randy Rolle said: “I support my party leader.”

Jordan Clarke, Chairman of the Progressive Young Liberals, said: “The voting process is important to young people. The Progressive Young Liberals, we hold 60 votes in this convention. So right now, just trying to make sure the voice of the young people is heard, regardless of who they support from all the positions available today.”

Officials planned for voting to run from 9am to 3pm, however due to the enormous turnout from PLPs, as well as a 30-minute late start, officials said those on the line before 3pm would get to vote.