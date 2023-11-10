FNM chairman calls for Petty’s resignation from WSC after conflict of interest admission

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands last night called for the resignation of Water and Sewerage Corporation executive chairman Sylvanus Petty after he admitted in court that his daughter had been awarded a contract by the corporation.

“Sylvanus Petty, MP for North Eleuthera and Chairman for WSC, while giving evidence in the Supreme Court, revealed that a company - Mainscape Maintenance and Management – owned by his daughter, Sylatheia Catrina Gierszewski - has subsisting contracts with the Water & Sewerage Corporation,” Dr Sands said in a statement.

“The contracts were issued in the name of Ms Sylatheia Catrina Gierszewski. Mr Petty is the current chairman of the Board of WSC. He testified that the contract did not require his approval, but that he was aware of the award. He further stated under oath that he believed that nepotism in the award of contracts was an acceptable practice at the WSC.”

Dr Sands called the situation outrageous and said it “is a clear conflict of interest and self-dealing”.

He also called for a full-blown investigation into operations at the corporation.

“In no public corporation would it be appropriate for the child of the chairperson to be awarded a contract to provide goods or services. A full investigation should be launched to determine how many other similar contracts have been issued under this chairman’s watch,” the FNM chairman added.

“The contract should be cancelled. We remind chairman Petty and the Prime Minister that the Public Procurement Act requires all public corporations to publish the details of all contracts valued in excess of $25,000. This admission under oath provides Bahamians with a clear example of this PLP administration’s continued proclivity to break the law by not adhering to the provisions of the procurement act.”

“Chairman Petty should resign or be forced to resign his post as chairman of WSC. If his sworn statements are representative of the posture of the Minister of Works and Cabinet of the Bahamas, then others above him should do likewise.”