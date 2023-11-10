Fred Mitchell retains post of PLP chairman

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Fred Mitchell speaking at PLP Convention

Fred Mitchell has retained the post of PLP chairman with 845 votes compared to 630 for challenger Robyn Lynes after a vote at the party's convention at Baha Mar Convention Centre on Friday.



Speaking after the result was announced, Mr Mitchell said: “In personal terms it's an affirmation of my humanity, given the nastiness of the campaign and all of the salaciousness that went along with it.”

And he thanked Prime Minister Philip 'Brave' Davis for his support.

“I want to thank the Prime Minister for that affirmation. It was that prejudice that was exhibited that caused him to make the public statement that he did. I'm pleased to be associated with someone who makes such a definitive statement.

He added: “In terms of our party, it means we can now move forward and tackle the by-election which we should have been doing – and not distracted by this.

“And, in the longer term, the recruitment efforts to bring younger people into the organisation that can build on the stable platform that we have now.”