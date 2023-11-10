Govt defends breakfast programme as it expands to more schools

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

OFFICIALS have defended against recent criticism of the government’s $1m national breakfast programme, saying despite the “naysayers”, the programme has delivered thousands of healthy breakfast meals to students in the country.

Benita Adderley, the programme’s coordinator, said since the programme’s initial launch in October 3rd, 8,894 free breakfast meals have been distributed in New Providence. She added that despite criticism the programme will continue.

“We would like to reiterate that the national school breakfast programme is universal. We feed everybody, not a selected few. Everybody. All students at the pilot schools for this academic year are receiving universal benefits. The breakfast served was received by students, by parents, as well as the school administrators,” she said at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

The Ministry of Education launched the first phase of the programme last month for four select schools in New Providence — Columbus Primary, Ridgeland Primary, Sandilands Primary and Albury Sayles Primary.

The second phase of the programme was launched on November 3, for four more schools throughout the Family Island — Cherokee Sound Primary in Abaco, Rolleville Primary in Exuma, Holmes Rock Primary in Grand Bahama, and Old Bight Primary in Cat Island.

However, a number of Facebook users said they were appalled by the breakfasts the ministry served to the Family Island schools.

The ministry shared a post showing the breakfasts served at schools, including a plate of two pancakes served with one sausage link and a maple syrup packet and drinks. Another breakfast option showed a plate of tuna salad and yellow grits and drinks.

Images of some of the meals were circulated on social media -- with some comparing it to “jail food” and human faeces. Numerous users criticised how the food looked - saying it was cold, unpleasant, and too small in portion.

“As a food scientist, I can actually tell you we have evaluated the meals. We can give you the caloric value as well as the nutritive value of every item that we would have selected,” Ms Adderley said yesterday.

“We expected better really, because it’s quite concerning that the news outlets would create a story from something so positive and amplify the negativity of it. It’s such an awesome programme that was extended to eight schools in the country, with the hope to rollout to the entire country.

“We have done a mammoth task to make sure that everything that we offer to our students is at the best level possible. We have done our part. Though disappointed in the release and the statements that were stated on social media, I will not allow that to deter us. It will not stop us.

“We will continue to push forward and provide these students with the best that we have to offer. It is an excellent initiative and we will continue to push forward, despite the naysayers,” Ms Adderley said.

The third phase will expand the breakfast programme to include additional public primary schools nationwide.