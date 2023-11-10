Grand Bahama International Airport closed for three hours after alleged bomb threat

By DENISE MAYCOCK

GRAND Bahama International Airport was closed for three hours following an alleged bomb threat on Friday morning, police reported.

An all-clear was given around 2pm after a check of the airport and surrounding areas yielded negative results.

According to initial reports, shortly before 11am an unknown woman with an Arabic accent contacted an airport official and reported that a woman in the airport was reportedly in possession of a bomb.

Police bomb experts, along with Fire Services and Airport Authority personnel evacuated people from the airport Administration Office, as well as the International, Domestic, and Western Air Terminals.

Following a thorough check of the entire airport terminal and surrounding areas, no bomb or person in possession of a bomb was found.

The airport was subsequently re-opened sometime around 2pm.

Police are aggressively investigating this incident and are appealing to members of the public to be vigilant of their surroundings and to report all suspicious persons and activities to police at 911,919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991-3/99502-75/6, and Crimestoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or visit the nearest police station.