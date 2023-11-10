Man fined $3,700 for possession of firearm part, ammunition, drugs

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined over $3,000 after he admitted to having a firearm magazine containing 19 rounds of ammunition in his car earlier this year.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Wayne Rolle, 42, with possession of a component part of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of dangerous drugs.

Rolle was pulled over on Wilson Tract driving a Gray coloured Honda Accord for suspicious behaviour on May 25. While he briefly evaded police on foot he was arrested after police found a black firearm magazine containing 19 rounds of .40 ammunition. During this time Rolle was also found with 4.4oz of marijuana.

After reversing his earlier position and pleading guilty to the charges, Rolle was fined $3,700 for the offence or risk 18 months in prison. The defendant was ordered to pay $1,500 of his debt before his release.

While Rolle was informed of his right to appeal sentencing within seven days he was also told that he is expected to make another $1,500 payment on November 14.

Rolle is expected to return to court on December 4 to pay the balance on his fine at which time he will be discharged.