New runway and taxi ways planned for LPIA

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

A TOP Aviation official said plans are underway for the Lynden Pindling International Airport to gain a new runway and taxi ways. Concerns with control towers and limited operational hours also will be addressed.

Dr Kenneth Romer, deputy director general of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, said the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) is developing a comprehensive plan to address all of the concerns about necessary upgrades to the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

“I’ve met with the chairman and the president of NAD, Vernice Walkine and NAD has unveiled a plan that speaks to the expansion of the taxi ways and additional runways. So, I am certain that very soon we would invite the media to see those plans. But there is a plan to address the air side concerns and components at the LPIA," he said.

When asked if upcoming plans for upgrades to LPIA include a new runway, Dr Romer said: "The short answer is yes.

“The plans do include a new runway. The plans also include addressing the concerns with the control towers. The concerns speak to the problem with the runway, speak about a comprehensive way that we can address the congestion between the FPOs and the commercial legacy side of LPIA. The president of NAD, I'm certain will be unveiling plans very soon to the general public."

Dr Romer added that longer operational hours at LPIA is also something that is being considered to facilitate the increase in air traffic at the airport.

“We have looked at our aviation strategy. The Bahamas is positioned geographically to have ongoing operations, including night time operations. We know that there are some concerns now. There are some commercial matters that have to be resolved, manpower matters," Dr Romer said.

Meanwhile, plans for the introduction of sea planes and helicopters for specific luxury islands, to expand the airlift industry are also underway.

“Sea plane landings, that's going to really cause there to be a rethinking of how we do airlift in The Bahamas," Dr Romer said. "So, both amphibious airlift and also your vertical air helicopter airlift will become priorities as you move to aggressively meet the goals of accelerating and enhancing strategic partnerships with our airline partners.

“We have issued approval to Civil Aviation for vertical airlift. I just returned from Bimini, just a few days ago. Bimini now has a helipad. Baker’s Bay now has a helipad. You’ll start seeing traffic in Baker’s Bay and also in Bimini. Helipads are really just a 50x50 landing space traditionally.

“So, we’re targeting specific islands and these islands, and these are your high-end luxury clients, your Baker’s Bay, your Bimini. We’ve had helipads in Atlantis, these are still there.

“So we’re working with the regulatory agencies, Civil Aviation, to ensure that we support this mandate for vertical airlift, but helipads are in Bimini already and also in Baker’s Bay,” Dr Romer said.