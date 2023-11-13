$250k paint contract examined in Gibson trial

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

COMPANIES contracted to paint Water and Sewerage Corporation water tanks were awarded over $250,000 per tank, a WSC employee testified on Friday as Long Island MP Adrian Gibson’s corruption trial continued.

Vernique Johnson, who works in the WSC’s internal control and compliance division, told the court that in December 2021, she was instructed to conduct a vendor payment analysis of contracts over $100,000.

She said documents showed three companies –– Elite Maintenance Incorporated, Baha Maintenance and Restoration and Adams Landscaping –– were awarded contracts to paint WSC tanks for $263k per water tank.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier asked Ms Johnson which department was responsible for awarding contracts.

“First, there has to be a planning form prepared by the initiator department,” she replied. “That planning form would go to the division head for approval and then it would go to the general manager to proceed with the project.”

When asked about the corporation’s policy on conflict of interest, she said WSC employees must disclose their interest in a written document.

Ms Johnson was then questioned about the approval process relating to the contracts.

She said contracts valued under $25,000 are approved by WSC’s general manager, WSC’s board must approve contracts worth more than $100,000 and contracts over $250,000 have to be approved by the minister.

She said there are three exceptions to the requirement that a minister approve a contract: in emergency cases, to extend an existing contract or where there is no other alternative.

Asked if the contracts awarded to paint water tanks fell into these categories, Ms Johnson said no.

The Crown prosecutor then shifted her questioning to contracts awarded to paint WSC buildings.

Baha Maintenance was revealed as the company hired to do the work.

Ms Johnson said that the contract was valued at $248k.

She said this was the first contract Baha Maintenance was awarded.

She said a similar contract given to Elite Maintenance was not its first, noting that company received a contract for landscaping services.

During cross-examination, Gibson’s attorney, Damian Gomez, KC, asked Ms Johnson if WSC has external auditors, to which she said yes.

Mr Gomez asked if implementing internal controls was the job of her department.

“We examine the effectiveness of the internal controls,” she replied.

Mr Gomez suggested that directives for her to do an audit were “unusual” and outside the scope of her department.

She disagreed.

“We report directly to the audit committee so we can maintain a degree of independence,” she said, adding it is not unusual for the audit committee or the general manager to request special investigations from time to time.

Mr Gibson is charged with WSC’s former general manager, Elwood Donaldson, Jr, Rashae Gibson, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick.

Together, the group face 98 charges, including conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, fraud, receiving and money laundering.

Mr Gomez, KC, Murrio Ducille, KC, Bryan Bastian, Raphael Moxey, Christina Galanos, Ian Cargill and Donald Saunders represent the defendants.

Ms Frazier, Karine MacVean, Cashena Thompson are the Crown prosecutors.