CARIFTA water polo gold, bronze

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

With some highly-spirited performances, the Bahamas under-14 co-ed water polo team captured a gold and bronze medal at the CARIFTA Championships over the weekend in Miami, Florida.

Team Bahamas, coached by Laszlo ‘Lotty’ Borbely assisted by Wandalee Burrows, won the gold in the CARIFTA tournament and they ended up with the bronze in the local tournament that included teams in CARIFTA and teams out of Florida.

Yesterday in the CARIFTA tournament, Team Bahamas held off Bonaire 10-8 to clinch the gold medal as Shanterro Knowles struck for four goals and Jamar Bienamie added three more.

The victory came after Team Bahamas lost 14-11 to the Orlando United for the bronze in the local tournament as both Bienamie and Knowles scored three goals apiece.

At the end of the dual tournament at the Belen Jesults Preparatory School, Knowles was selected as the best scorer, while Isaiah Colon was named as the best goalkeeper.

It was the performances that Borbely felt sparked the team to its successful showing.

“It was a gruelling tournament. We played eight matches in three days,” Borbely said. “The Bahamas under-14 team performed extremely well.

“The first day, we won three matches and drew one. The second day, we got one victory and lost one match. The last day we barely lost again to Orlando (for the bronze in the local tournament) and in the final against Bonaire, we crawled back from a 7-4 deficit to win the gold medal (in CARIFTA).”

As the CARIFTA tournament got underway on Friday, Team Bahamas won their opener 18-6 over Trinidad & Tobago as Bienamie had eight goals, Jahmahl Wilson five and Knowles three before they played to an 8-8 tie with Bonaire with Bienamie, Knowles and Jayden Smith producing a pair of goals each.

Team Bahamas came back and demolished Trinidad & Tobago in their rematch 22-8, thanks to Knowles’ 12 goals and Bienamie’s five. Paityn Burrows contributed three.

As they commenced play in the local tournament, Team Bahamas knocked off South Florida 19-11 with Bienamie scoring eight times, while Knowles scored six goals and Smith added four.

On Saturday, in their other matches played in the local tournament, Team Bahamas blew out the Whitecaps 16-6 behind six goals from Bienamie and four from Knowles, But the team lost 16-8 to Riptide as Bienamie led the attack with five goals.

“The team showed a lot of character to focus on each match,” Borbely said. “Our strength is a tight defence where everyone helps each other and always has two defenders who crowd the attacker with the ball. From this solid defence, we drive dangerous attacks.”

Borbely said Knowles was the spark of the team with his counter attacks. He also noted that Jayden Smith helped to establish their solid defence and he passed many accurate passes to the counter attackers, while his sister Chelsea was a capable defender.

Burrows, according to Borbely, was the team’s best female player, who defended the ball very well, while Bienamie was their penalty shooter, whom they relied on constantly. As their goalie, Borbely said Colon kept their opponents at bay and Asher Bastian did a tremendous job as his back up.

The other members of Team Bahamas were Joyelle Brown, Chelsea Smith, Landon Sumner, Indiya Jones, Jayden Turner, La’Mya Bodie, Jacob Johnson and Caylen Brown.

Borbely said he was so proud of all the players, calling them the future of water polo in the Bahamas.

Also traveling with the team was Erma Turnquest, who served as a referee during the tournament.

With their mission accomplished, Team Bahamas will return home today at 1:55 pm on Western Air from Fort Lauderdale.