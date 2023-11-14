Ministry says diplomatic notes exchanged after DeSantis comments on rockets

UNITED States Charge d’Affaires Usha Pitts regrets if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ comments about levelling The Bahamas suggest “anything other than a close alliance between our two democratic nations,” according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to advise that the ministry officials exchanged diplomatic notes today,” the ministry said in a statement yesterday after Governor DeSantis said he would “level” The Bahamas if it fired rockets into Fort Lauderdale. Mr DeSantis was discussing the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Ministry’s statement said: “Ministry officials sought to clarify the context of the remarks made by Ron DeSantis, Governor of the State of Florida during the 11th November event held in Muscadine, Florida, as reported in the press: ‘What are you supposed to do? I mean, I used to say even when they would just fire the normal rockets because they’ve been firing these rockets for years and years. And I thought to myself, like, if The Bahamas were firing rockets into Fort Lauderdale, like, we would not accept that for, like, one minute. I mean, we would just level it. We would never be willing to live like that as Americans.’

The embassy of the United States of America informed the ministry that: “The Bahamas and the United States enjoy an enduring and unique partnership. Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts regrets if DeSantis’ comments suggested anything other than a close alliance between our two democratic nations. The USS Leyte Gulf, a US navy cruiser recently in the Nassau harbour illustrates our strong mutual security relationship. We have been allies and friends for 50 years and are looking forward to the next 50.”