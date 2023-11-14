PM: CANCEL PETTY’S DAUGHTER’S WSC DEAL – Davis suggests contract should have ended when relationship was revealed

By Rashad Rolle
Tribune News Editor
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis suggested that the Water and Sewerage Corporation contract Sylvanus Petty’s daughter received should have been cancelled when the relationship between the father and daughter became known.
A government source told The Tribune last night that Mr Davis has, in fact, requested that the contract be cancelled.
Mr Davis was asked yesterday about Sylatheia Gierszewski receiving the contract after he viewed the body of former Health Minister Dr Perry Gomez in the House of Assembly.
“Everybody would’ve known when the FNM tried to sully me up by indicating that I had given my brother a contract, something I did not know about, and they knew what I did when I discovered it, and I expected that to happen in this instance,” he told reporters. “We are looking at the circumstances and stay tuned.”
It was revealed in 2017 that under the last Christie administration, a company owned by Mr Davis’ brother got two contracts from Bahamas Power and Light. Mr Davis was the minister of works responsible for BPL at the time.
Mr Davis said that when he learned that his brother received the contract, he ordered the agreement to be cancelled. He said he summoned former BPL chairman Leslie Miller and former Permanent Secretary Colin Higgs to cancel the contracts.
“I made it clear that while it may be okay for a contract to be given from the government, it shouldn’t be given from an entity under my portfolio,” he said at the time, adding that his brother was “very upset” at the cancellations.
Last week, under cross-examination in the Adrian Gibson corruption trial, Mr Petty said he did not discourage awarding contracts to people known by members of the WSC board. He said: “Everyone in The Bahamas was family.”
He said he did not frown on nepotism and had no problem with the company entering into contracts with political allies if they were capable.
FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands has since called for Mr Petty to resign.
“They the last person to pass any moral judgement on conduct and propriety,” Mr Davis said yesterday. “I know what I have to do and we are looking at the matter. We will not be dictated to by the FNM. We will look at the circumstances and see what it’s all about.”
Comments
ExposedU2C 9 hours, 33 minutes ago
TalRussell 9 hours, 1 minute ago
Even "Papa" Hubert will be asking. ---- Will a 'premiership's stall. risk spilling its sewage into the by-election? --- Just when you thought there were no more wheels falling off the 'Sewer Wagon'-- Along comes a 'Premiership, a Daddy and a Daughter' --- A clogging the sewage toilets' backflush's valve. --- Yes?
Sickened 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
Dear Tribune, Why can't we comment on the Nygard case? Surely you would let us comment on the Trump cases if they ever made your news desk. Is it because you fear there may be a future case here?
ExposedU2C 32 minutes ago
Why does The Tribune persist in giving Davis a free pass on all the revelations in Nygard's trial in Canada?
Davis believes he should somehow be forgiven for the well-known personal, close and seedy relationship he had with Nygard and the debaucherous crowd of regular party goers at Nygard's Unholy Jungle Residence in Lyford Cay.
Roly poly Davis seems to think that if both senior FNM officials and senior PLP officials commit scumbag crimes involving underaged girls, then all concerned should be found completely innocent of any wrongdoing. Yup, Davis certainly seems to have a most deviant and twisted mind that allows him to justify even the most debaucherous behaviour.
ExposedU2C 27 minutes ago
Where was Davis's voice when Vomit Christie's son got those lucrative pool contracts at Baha Mar thanks to his Daddy PM?
