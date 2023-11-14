Woman dies in boating accident off Paradise Island

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Boating accident

One woman is dead after a boating accident close to Paradise Island this morning.

According to police, at around 9.30am, a double decker pleasure craft left from the ferry dock on Bay Street with over 100 passengers on board heading to Blue Lagoon island. It was reported that half an hour into the trip, the vessel experienced rough seas, resulting in it taking on water and becoming submerged in waters just outside Blue Lagoon island.

Police, Defence Force and local marinas assisted in rescuing passengers – who were then taken to Blue Lagoon island.

A 75-year-old American woman from Colorado died in the incident.