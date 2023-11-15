Child found dead in bushes close to his home in the Fox Hill area

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy of Brice Lane off Fox Hill Road was found dead in bushes near his home yesterday.

Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said concerned residents alerted authorities after finding the toddler unresponsive in bushes near their home.

The child had apparent injuries to his neck and head. An autopsy will determine the cause of his death.

Dozens of community members gathered at the crime scene, discussing the incident.

Some said residents helped the family look for the victim after he was reported missing.

Neighbours within the close-knit community identified the child as Daniel Nixon, the youngest of four children. The others are aged 10, five, and four.

The neighbours said the boy’s parents are married and that his stay-at-home mother is in her early 30s.

They said the father was active in the child’s life and was employed as a garbage collector.

Neighbours told The Tribune that the victim’s family had lived in the community for years, describing the area as a “peaceful corner”. They said the child was found partially clothed, lying among banana leaves. He wore no pants or underwear, only a shirt.

The Animal Control Unit was at the scene taking blood samples of stray dogs, although CSP Skippings declined to explain why. Some residents speculate the boy was a victim of a dog attack.

“If an animal did attack him, he would’ve been torn to pieces,” said one 50-year Brice Lane resident.

“Like I said it’s like he has a burn, all his scalp is gone there, like he get drag, like he get burn,” the person said.

CSP Skippings appealed to members of the public to pay close attention to the whereabouts of their children.

“There is a Children and Young Persons Act and where we find that persons are in breach of any offence, neglect, especially, those parents will find themselves before the courts,” she said. “We have zero tolerance for this type of behaviour and any crimes that are happening in our country.”