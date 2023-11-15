If it's going to be it's up to me

EDITOR, The Tribune.

It is a time of global turmoil. War in Gaza, war in Ukraine and global inflation for the past three years have been oppressive.

According to the IMF, global headline inflation is expected to fall from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 6.8 percent in 2023 and 5.2 percent in 2024. We in the Caribbean have seen a decline in the standard of living.

The personal freedom, privacy and quality of life has been usurped by a global governmental system. When the United States (US) was attacked on September 11, 2001, I was very perturbed and sympathetic towards the great nation. When it became difficult for me to travel I had to take off my shoes and belt, etc., and was bombarded with a message of not to joke about terrorism or I will be arrested. I was flabbergasted. A nation that was the beacon of freedom has become terrified and gave up freedom for security. This milieu of being guilty until proven innocent was transmitted globally because of the US being the global hegemony. Sending or receiving money became onerous and your private life had to be disclosed to a stranger to prove you are not a terrorist.

Then the COVID war was unleashed by government to “protect” their citizen. I felt like a prisoner, living on a prison planet that cannot do anything without by warden (the government) permission. Although their intention of preserving life was noble their methodology, tone and authoritarian modality was an over-reach. I lost my respect for all government although I know most people are incapable of surviving without a boss, leader or government.

Now we have oppressive inflation and threat of World War 3. I am more mature and I am not perturbed, but I have been down this road before. Give up my freedom for security. It will never end, but I am hopeful and not resentful of any government or any authority. Why is that? I have come up with my conviction: “if it is going to be it’s up to me”. I don’t blame anyone for my circumstance. What’s happening globally, I cannot change; How I react I can change and control. We are free if we choose to be so. Even If you in jail, no one can tell you how to think and feel. I cogitate Bob Marley lyrics ”Don’t worry about a thing because every little thing going to be all right”.

BRIAN ELLIS PLUMMER

Nassau,

November 14, 2023.