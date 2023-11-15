Man says he helped murder accused out of fear of him

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN testified that he gave Rodrigo Rolle the pickax he used to break into the safe of an elderly American woman he allegedly killed in Cat Island in 2017.

Rolle, 33, is accused of killing 74-year-old Janice Kissinger during a home invasion in Orange Creek, Cat Island, on September 29, 2017. Kissinger had been living on the island for 17 years when she was killed. Rolle allegedly stole a 2006 Ford Explorer and a $500 safe containing a $5,000 Rolex belonging to Frank and Gabbi Wolf during the incident.

Rolle has pleaded not guilty to murder, stealing from a dwelling house and stealing. Previous charges of armed robbery and burglary were dropped.

Marcelo Hepburn of The Bluff, Cat Island, testified that on September 29, 2017, the accused arrived in his yard in a jeep.

He said the accused beckoned to him and told him he had a stolen two-and-a-half-foot tall, one-foot-and-a-half-wide safe in the back of his jeep that he got from Shannon’s Bay. He said he gave Rolle a pickax to open the safe, and the pair drove to the north side of a beach where Rolle tried to open the object.

Mr Hepburn said he became suspicious after noticing that the defendant got numerous calls. Rolle complied with his request to be taken home, but allegedly told him he had to destroy the jeep.

Mr Hepburn said the next evening, Rolle allegedly told him police were searching for him, and that he needed the money out of the safe to lay low.

The pair allegedly returned to where they left the safe, and after 20 minutes, Rolle successfully cracked open the object, finding a small amount of American and Bahamian currency and some documents inside.

After snagging the cash, Rolle allegedly burnt the safe and the documents. Mr Hepburn said he did not recall seeing a Rolex.

He said a few days later, police brought Rolle to him and asked if he knew the man, to which he said “yes”. He then took authorities to the spot where the safe was allegedly burnt and gave a statement at the Alice Town Police Station.

Both Mr Hepburn and the defendant were taken to New Providence on October 4, where blood samples were drawn from them at PMH.

During cross-examination from Geoffrey Farquharson, the defendant’s attorney, Mr Hepburn admitted to smoking marijuana occasionally, but denied that he was high and intoxicated on September 29.

He also disagreed with the suggestion that he lied about knowing Rolle to avoid blame for Kissinger’s death.

Mr Hepburn agreed that the safe was found in The Bluff within walking distance of his home and miles from the defendant’s home. He told the attorney he had no part in lifting or cracking open the safe, despite Mr Farquharson’s insistence that lifting the object would take two people. Mr Hepburn denied helping to steal the safe.

After Mr Farquharson suggested that he accused Rolle of murder, Mr Hepburn said he didn’t and never made a deal with the police. He said he followed Rolle’s instructions because he was afraid of him, adding that he regrets his actions.

Eucal Bonamy and Janet Munnings served as prosecutors. Justice Gregory Hilton is the presiding judge.