PRESS STATEMENT FROM THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) continues to closely monitor the progress of the two weather systems that are expected to produce gusty winds and heavy rains that could result in flooding in the low-lying, flood prone areas of the northwest Bahamas including the islands in the extreme northwest Bahamas of Grand Bahama, Bimini and Abaco through the weekend. Near gale to gale force winds and heavy rainfall are expected through Thursday evening. Possible tornadic and waterspout activity could occur across the northwest and central Bahamas through Friday.

Disaster Risk Managers in New Providence have been, and continue to be, in communication with officials at The Bahamas Department of Meteorology and Disaster Risk Management teams in the extreme northwest Bahamas, as part of our efforts.

NEMA reminds the Bahamian public that a Gale Warning is now in effect for the entire northwest Bahamas; that a Gale Watch is in effect for the Central Bahamas through 8pm Thursday, November 16, 2023 and that an Excessive Rainfall, Flooding and Severe Weather Watch remains in effect for the northwest and central Bahamas through Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Citizens and residents are advised to closely monitor and adhere to all Special Weather Updates issued by The Bahamas Department of Meteorology and to take the necessary precautions to remain safe.