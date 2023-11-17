Advertorial: Coastal Loss Adjusters Expands Global Presence with New Office in Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas – Coastal Loss Adjusters, a leading provider of public insurance claims adjusting services for policyholders, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Nassau, Bahamas. This strategic expansion is a testament to the company's commitment to serving clients worldwide and enhancing its presence in the Caribbean.

The new office, located in Nassau, Bahamas officially opened its doors in August, 2023, and will serve as a hub for providing specialized public adjusting claims services to clients across the Bahamas and the surrounding region. Coastal Loss Adjusters is well-known for its expertise in handling insurance claims related to coastal and property damage, natural disasters, and various insurance-related issues.

With this expansion, Coastal Loss Adjusters is poised to provide even more efficient and responsive services to policyholders: businesses and individuals in the Bahamas.

Stephanie Cleare, Director of Coastal Loss Adjusters, expressed her enthusiasm about the new office, saying, "The opening of our Nassau office is a significant milestone for Coastal Loss Adjusters. It demonstrates our dedication to providing world-class insurance claims adjusting services and further establishes our presence in the Caribbean. This expansion allows us to better serve our clients in the Bahamas and neighboring areas by delivering timely, accurate, and client-focused solutions. Hurricane Dorian demonstrated the need for client representation and advocacy in The Bahamas during the aftermath of the disaster."

Coastal Loss Adjusters is committed to maintaining the highest standards of service quality, and this expansion reinforces their mission to be the go-to public adjusting partner for Bahamian policyholders experiencing an insurance claim.

For more information about Coastal Loss Adjusters and its services, please visit www.CoastalLossAdjusters.com.

To inquire about insurance claims adjusting services in the Bahamas, please contact the Nassau office at: Coastal Loss Adjusters – Old Fort Bay Town Center | 242 827 1171 |

Email: scleare@coastallossadjusters.com

About Coastal Loss Adjusters:

Coastal Loss Adjusters is a leading provider of comprehensive insurance claims adjusting services for policyholders, specializing in coastal and property damage claims, natural disaster recovery, and insurance claims support. With a commitment to excellence and a dedicated team of experts, Coastal Loss Adjusters has a proven track record of getting policyholders the claim settlement they deserve.