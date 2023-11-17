Burglary and aggravated assault charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded over the weekend after he allegedly broke into the home of a woman in Exuma and attacked her.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Jermaine Knowles, 48, with burglary and aggravated assault.

Alphonso Lewis represented the defendant.

Knowles allegedly broke into the home of Judie Rolle in Roker’s Point Exuma and physically assaulted her on November 4.

After being informed that his case would be transferred to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment, he was also told that his bail hearing would take place on November 24.

Knowles will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services as he awaits his next trial date.