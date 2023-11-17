DPM wants Long Island airport opening this term

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The deputy prime minister yesterday said he “fully expects to cut the ribbon” for the opening of Long Island’s new international airport before the Davis administration’s term in office ends in 2026.

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, sought to reassure the island’s residents during the Long Island Business Outlook conference that “you are not forgotten” by setting “the end of the 2024 second quarter” as the target for launching the long-awaited Deadman’s Cay airport redevelopment.

Acknowledging that such projects can take up to two years to complete, he added that the Government will seek to speed the project up by adopting what he described as the already-successful airport design for Great Harbour Cay in the Berry Island and implementing it for Long Island.

Disclosing that an updated Deadman’s Cay airport will feature 20,000 square feet of terminal space, and serve as an international port of entry with Customs, Immigration and police present, Mr Cooper said the Government’s goal is to improve the air travel experience and the ease by which tourists can access Long Island.

Pledging that the revived airport will also offer entrepreneurial opportunities for Bahamian vendors, he said: “I’m looking forward to rolling these plans out for you, but we believe we can expedite the airport development by rolling out the design of the Great Harbour Cay airport and we will share some of the images with you shortly.

“That design has already demonstrated its effectiveness... It’s modern, it’s attractive and providing seamless facilitation for air traffic. This approach allows us to fast track plans and the implementation stages of a successful real model. By doing it this way we can swiftly move through the various phases of development, streamlining the decision-making process and minimising potential setbacks or delays.

“We can not only ensure that the Long Island airport upgrades are efficient, aesthetically in line with the island’s environment but we already know how to build an airport with this design and open the airport on a realistic timeline and a realistic budget,” Mr Cooper added.

“By accepting this design we will share with stakeholders shortly, we are confident we will be able to do this successfully with the co-operation of local stakeholders. We anticipate being able to launch hopefully by the end of the second quarter in 2024 and, in the event, be able to drive this process to completion fairly quickly.

“I warn you that it takes two years to build an airport. I fully expect to cut the ribbon, not just break ground, but cut the ribbon for Long Island International Airport before the end of our first term in office.” The Opposition will likely argue that the Government will not get a second term in office, but that remains to be seen.

Mr Cooper yesterday added that he hoped to advance Long Island’s airport redevelopment as part of the collective $263m public-private partnership (PPP) bidding process that placed 14 Family Island airports - including Deadman’s Cay - out to tender seeking private sector financing and operational partners.

He said Long Island was “a priority” in this initiative alongside Grand Bahama, completion of Exuma International Airport, North Eleuthera, Black Point in Exuma and Cat Island. “You can be assured we will be working relentlessly to ensure the gateway to your island gets underway in the shortest possible timeframe,” Mr Cooper added.

“I’m confident these intentions are admirably ambitious, and signal a new era for Long Island reflecting our commitment to progress, sustainable development and enhancing the island’s charm.”

Long Island has long demanded an upgraded airport, fit to receive international commercial flights, and associated infrastructure for years amid a widely-held belief that tourism and wider commerce were slowly being strangled by a lack of aviation access.

A tender document, issued to prospective bidders under the former Minnis administration, said: “The new Deadman’s Cay airport will be constructed at the existing terminal and runway locations, and must include a comprehensive plan that allows for the continued uninterrupted operations of the airport.

“The scope is to provide Deadman’s Cay International Airport with a new airport terminal design, redeveloped and extended runway and apron design, and a Crash Fire Rescue building (CFR) that can provide limited but comprehensive services to the Long Island community.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation is not eliminating the expansion of the existing terminal building from the scope, and the design should include the most cost effective and efficient use of space and capital.”

The RFP then added: “The design process must achieve a balance between the needs of the operational activities of the airport and must also fit the local environment, space constraints and estimated budgets that will likely be invested in this project.

“The design should include standardised Airport Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) facilities that must, as a minimum, meet all Bahamas Schedule 21 and ICAO guidelines.”

Mr Cooper yesterday said that Long Island received an “historic” 1,858 air arrivals during the first nine months of 2023, with visitor length of stays slightly ahead of the national average at 8.7 nights per person. Some 94 percent of tourists chose to stay in resorts, with 64 percent arriving via commercial flights and 32 percent by private plane.