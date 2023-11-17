Man facing murder charge accused of assault with a deadly weapon

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN facing a pending murder charge was denied bail after he allegedly assaulted someone with a gun last month.
Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged Luckson Charite, 34, with assault with a deadly weapon.
Charite is accused of threatening Jonathon Rolle with a handgun in New Providence on October 9.
After pleading not guilty to the offence, the prosecution objected to Charite’s bail. This was on the basis that he faces a pending murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Shantia McKenzie outside a bar on Market Street on February 29, 2020.
With his bail denied Charite will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial on February 13, 2024.
