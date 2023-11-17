Memphis in town for Battle 4 Atlantis

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Memphis Tigers women’s basketball team, through their connection with Bahamian Olympic and world champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, took advantage of their free day before the start of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament to host a basketball clinic for some of the local high school players.

The event took place inside the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium yesterday just before the Tigers began their final preparation for the start of the Bad Boy Mowers-sponsored tournament at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island.Memphis is scheduled to open play at 1:30pm on Saturday against Arizona.

Head coach Alex Simmons, who transferred from Garner University in April, said the tournament will be a good way for her Tigers to get back on track after losing their last game to the No.15 ranked Tennessee 84-74 in overtime on Monday.

“We play a really fast-paced game. It’s a fun style of basketball to watch,” she said.

“We share the ball a lot. We like to play fast, get up and down the court and press the defence.

“We are a defensive-minded team, so you will see our team get a lot of steals and be able to play in transition. We have a lot of older players on the team, but this is our first time trying to get to know each other on and off the court. So we are looking forward to the tournament.”

With this being an off day, Simmons thanked Miller-Uibo and her family and all of the local people who came together and helped to get the event off the ground for them. “We wanted to use this day to get into the community and what better way to do that than to get on the basketball court with some younger guys who want to be just like us soome day,” she pointed out.

“So I thought our team did a really good job of interacting, teaching and coaching these players. I saw a lot of potential. You could tell they really love basketball. Their attitude was great and they really are interested in learning and that is the most important thing.”

Simmons and the Tigers will spend today going over their game plan in preparation for their first match on Saturday. Depending on their outcome, there is a possibility that Memphis could face the Ole Miss Lady Rebels and Bahamian coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin in their second game on Sunday.

Ole Miss, which features Bahamian injured forward Rhema Collins, will play the first game of the tournament on Saturday at noon against Temple.

Either way, those on hand were just delighted to have Memphis in the gym sharing their expertise with the local players.

Bahamas Basketball Federation’s president Eugene Horton thanked May Miller, Miller-Uibo’s mother, for reaching out to the BBD through Bahamas Union of Teachers’ president Belinda Wilson for setting up the event.

He noted that a committee that included himself, Wilson, Varel Davis, president of the Government Secondary Schools Sports Association, along with the National Sports Authority to make it happen..

“It’s good to see the young girls out here participating in the event,” Horton said. “Hopefully this will be the start of something great.”

Wilson said when she was asked by Miller to assist Memphis, she immediately contacted the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Ministry of Tourism, the NSA, the GSSSA and the BBF.

And “we formed a small committee to make sure this event happened. We are really pleased with all of the groupings and entities who partnered with us,” she started.

“We hope that this can be an annual event because the 15 players and nine coaches were able to benefit from the clinic. We wish Memphis well during the tournament.”

Davis, an advocate for women’s sports in the island nation, having played basketball at the international level before she became a coach, said the visit by Memphis will really help to boost the GSSSA as they prepare for the start of their basketball season on Monday.

“This will definitely go a long way. This is the first time that the players get to interact with a team like this, so they were able to see what the college teams go through,” she stated.

“We look forward to watching them and the other teams play in the tournament.”

Jaida Fraser, an eighth grader at HO Nash Junior High, said it was a good opportunity for her to display her skills before the coaches and players from Memphis.

“This year, I’m going to try my best to be the best and to come out as the best player in high school,” she said.

“I think the team looked good. They really inspire me to be like them,”

The versatile, all-around player said her goal is to go to college and eventually play pro basketball.