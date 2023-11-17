Nurse testifies she treated murder accused after his arrest

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A NURSE testified that she treated Rodrigo Rolle following his arrest for his alleged involvement in the murder of an elderly American woman in Cat Island in 2017.

Rolle, 33, is accused of killing 74-year-old Janice Kissinger during a home invasion in Orange Creek, Cat Island, on September 29, 2017. Kissinger had been living on the island for 17 years. Rolle is accused of stealing a 2006 Ford Explorer and a $500 safe containing a $5,000 Rolex belonging to Frank and Gabbi Wolf during the incident.

Adrianna Rolle-Russell testified that in October 2017, she treated the defendant for bruises and a laceration to his leg and foot.

She also told the court she cleaned and dressed his injury before giving him antibiotics and pain medication.

Geoffrey Farquharson, the defendant’s attorney, suggested to Mrs Rolle Russell that the reason there was no mention of a head injury in her report was because she was trying to protect the police. It was previously submitted by the defence that the defendant was the alleged victim of police brutality.

Mrs Rolle-Russell denied this suggestion and said she was just stationed on the island before the murder.

Sergeant Nathan Dorsett, of the police scientific department, said that on October 4, 2017 he received evidence from the scene of the murder, including clothes and blankets, with blood on them, as well as a cigarette butt. He also said he received a Guinness bottle, hose, wallet, crowbar and watch remains recovered near a truck and the burnt out safe stolen from the victim’s residence.

On October 19, 2017 Sgt Dorsett received 8ml of decomposition fluid from the deceased.

These items, along with vaginal and oral swabs from the deceased and blood samples from the defendant and Marcelo Hepburn, were sent to a DNA testing lab in America for comparative analysis.

Eucal Bonamy and Janet Munnings served as prosecutors. Justice Gregory Hilton is the presiding judge.