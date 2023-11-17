POLICE ADVISORY: TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES

The Traffic Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force wishes to advise the general public of temporary road closures on Sunday 19th November, 2023 to facilitate the Eleventh Annual Bahamas Half Marathon Relays.

The public is hereby advised that between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. the northern eastbound lanes of West Bay Street, between Sea View Drive and Sandy Port Bridge will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

The southern westbound dual carriageway lanes will be converted into two-way traffic traveling east and west.

Additionally, West Bay Street between Arawak Cay, Sea View Drive, Sandy Port and Shakespeare Drive will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

NO vehicles will be permitted to travel along these streets until the race is completed.

It is anticipated that there will be approximately four to five hundred (400–500) participants taking part in this race; thus, persons having to travel in this area are to do so with extreme caution and care; however, the motoring public is advised to avoid the affected areas as much as possible.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force, in partnership with the organizers of this event, apologizes for any inconvenience caused.