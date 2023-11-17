West Grand Bahama and Bimini By-Election Advanced Poll sees 95 percent turnout

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE advanced poll in Bimini had a 95 per cent turnout rate, according to administrator Eva Kay Arthur, the assistant returning officer overseeing the process on that island.

On Wednesday, 112 people voted out of the 118 on the approved list for early voting in the by-election for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency.

Ms Arthur reported the process went smoothly despite inclement weather conditions.

The advanced poll was held at the courthouse in Alice Town.

“People were not in the rain, and we provided chairs because we had a lot of elderly persons who needed to be seated,” she said.

The advanced poll is for special people such as the elderly, disabled, and uniformed officers. A total of 460 people, including 342 in West Grand Bahama, and 118 in Bimini, were approved for early voting.

Some 6,015 people have registered in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency.