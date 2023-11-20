Four-year-old girl found dead on beach

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A four-year-old girl was found dead on the beach in Abaco on Saturday.

Officers said they received information about the incident shortly after 7am.

The toddler was reportedly at a gated community in South Abaco when she wandered off from her mother who, The Tribune understands, is a security guard in the community.

Police said moments later, the child was found unconscious on the beach.

The matter is under investigation.