Bishop Grant makes closing pitch ahead of vote

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Bishop Ricardo Grant pledged to be a fierce advocate and a strong voice that will fight for West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

Mr Grant, who is from Eight Mile Rock, was speaking at an FNM rally in the community.

He promised that residents’ concerns, including their struggles with home repairs, keeping their businesses open, and putting food on the table, will not go unheard.

Mr Grant said there is massive decay in homes, with leaking roofs, and mould infestation.

Bishop Grant said residents lack banking services, access to medicine, and adequate educational, vocational and technical institutions in West Grand Bahama.

The PLP has neglected West Grand Bahama for the 40 years it held the seat, he said.

“The FNM is the best party for the governance of this country,” said the clergyman, adding that there were significant improvements during the nine years the FNM held the seat.

Bishop Grant encouraged residents to let their voices to be heard on Wednesday when go to the polls and mark their x.

“You need a voice, somebody who is not afraid to speak to the masses, someone who can communicate and articulate and share what needs to be shared. When you go to the House of Parliament, you got to be sure of yourself you can’t babble, you can’t look around and you can’t lean on somebody else to speak for you, you got to be able to speak for yourself,” he said.

“This is serious business, WGB and Bimini. This is time to send a strong message to the governing party. We will tell tonight that we will not ignored, played with, lied to, and tricked and fooled.”

Bishop Grant stressed that he remains focused on the issues, and will not let lies and political attacks deter him.

He said the PLP is focused on him. “My shoulders are broad, 35 years I am still standing, the old games, slander, lies, I am still standing,” he said.

The bishop mentioned his promotion within the Royal Bahamas Police Force to Superintendent, and other prominent positions he has previously held, including president of the Grand Bahama Chrisitian Council.

Mr Grant said he has a plan for food security, home security and a plan for infrastructural improvement for the safety and well-being of citizens.

“Just the other day we had some rain and the nice complex was full with water, you needed a boat to drive by. We need drains to be cleaned,” he added.

He also stated that senior citizens and disabled should have access to social services in West Grand Bahama instead of having to take the bus to Freeport.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham told residents that the PLP government neglected Obie Wilchcombe when he was the MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

“I want you to know I knew Obie, he was a friend of mine. He did his best. Now they got his name all up in their mouths. When Obie was alive, Obie was nothing to them. Now, the same people talking about him, were ones who kept him down, and neglected you.”

Mr Ingraham said the Holmes Rock Primary School is still not finished after eight long years. And the Administrator complex they just opened, he said is not yet providing service to the public.

“Obie was an articulate experienced man, a senior member of the government, but if he could not get it done. Tell me, how is Kingsley who could not fill out his form to get nominated properly, how is he going to get it done?

In Bimini, Mr Ingraham said there also significant neglect. He mentioned the dilapidate state of the old commissioners building and the roads.

“You can’t go to Bimini and not see neglect, he said. I drove on their roads last week and a couple of areas need patching, but I can’t image why they need $2.8 billion for roads in Bimini,” he said.

Mr Ingraham indicated that t he government continues to demonstrate its lack of care for Bahamians by putting VAT on baby food.

“Every time, you buy $10 worth of baby food, you are paying government $1. They are taxing the babies,” he said.

Mr Ingraham told voters that they must use this opportunity to pay back the PLP for hurting them.