Davis: not a hard choice

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said it was not a hard choice for voters in this week’s by-election and they should choose PLP candidate Kingsley Smith.

Praising Mr Smith as the reason there is a new passport office in Bimini, Mr Davis went on to note the new $80m public-private partnership deal for a redevelopment of the South Bimini International Airport, before going on to cite record visitor numbers, 24 labour agreements in 24 months, and a raise in minimum wage as PLP achievements.

Meanwhile, Mr Smith listed goals such as new job creation, a Defence Force base in West End, a new West End police station, a new school, a new airport for Bimini, a new resort in Bottle Bay, new docks for fishermen, a new fish house in West End, a West End Fish Village Project, affordable housing and free wi-fi in parks.

Mr Smith declared that he believed “in action - in getting things done”.