Expanded heads of agreement signed for Ocean Cay

THE Davis administration has signed an expanded Ocean Cay heads of agreement with MSC Cruises that incorporates a new marine conservation centre, renewable energy and facility upgrades.

Ocean Cay is in Bimini. The signing comes days before a by-election is held in West Grand Bahama and Bimini to replace the late Obie Wilchcombe.

The agreement approves a $100m expansion plan for Ocean Cay, building on a reported $400m investment.

The project is expected to be completed next year and will be undertaken in two phases, according to a press release from the Office of the Prime Minister.

“The expansion project entails a new Marine Conservation Centre specialising in coral research, upgraded facilities, amenities, accommodations, and infrastructure, a deepening of the marina, the creation of a solar farm, and a sustainable, biophilic landscaping plan, which incorporates native flora,” OPM said in a release. “MSC has engaged BRON Development Consultants to assist in implementing innovative environmental solutions.”

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis highlighted yesterday’s agreement during a HOA signing event.

“My government has fully embraced the development of our Family Islands,” he said. “Whether through capital infrastructure projects, partnerships, or in support of private sector investments like this one, we are committed to developing and growing the economy of every island in our archipelago.”

He said: “This project represents the kind of corporate responsibility effort and environmental stewardship we want to see from all major developmental projects moving forward.”