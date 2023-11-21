FACE TO FACE: From Long Island to leadership

By FELICITY DARVILLE

FRANK Watson, former Deputy Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, was one of six honorees who were recently commended for outstanding loyalty and for putting service above self by the Long Islanders’.

Association (LIA). Long Island has long been known to produce great Bahamians who have contributed significantly to national development. They include at least three Governors General born in Long Island: Sir Henry Milton Taylor, Dame Ivy Dumont, and Sir Cornelius A Smith, and at least one descendant, Sir Orville Turnquest.

Watson was born in Gordon’s, Long Island - a far flung, quaint settlement at the southernmost point of the island, boasting of one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. There, his parents William Watson and Olga Watson (nee Major) epitomised the sweet island life. They raised seven children: William, Frank, Solomon, Brendon, Harold, Agatha, and Warren with love, Christian values, and a spirit of self-sufficiency. William Watson and his brothers: Edgar, Bruce and Thomas and their families were the only inhabitants of Gordon’s, the land chosen by their father, William W Watson.

The nearest settlement, Mortimer’s, was hours away by foot. This seclusion allowed the Watson children to roam free, riding horses, playing by the salt pond, picking fruit from their farm, tending to sheep and goat, and fishing their days away. Government facilities, doctors and other services were far, far away and therefore, the Watsons learned how to rely on the bounty of the earth and the ocean for their sustenance.

The young Frank first attended school in Mortimer’s before moving on to Clarence Town All Age School. Like many young islanders, he was eventually sent to Nassau to family to further his education. His good marks allowed him entrance to the Government High School, where he excelled.

After graduating high school, his lengthy career in the Public Service began. Born on March 24, 1940, Watson grew up in a time before Independence; so his first job would be working for the British Crown. He was first employed as a clerk at the Colonial Security Office. Eventually, the Customs Department decided to augment its corps, and Watson was among those decided to be brought on as a trainee officer in 1958. He was 18 years old. At the Customs Department, he would find his path and purpose, and his career flourished.

At the Customs Department, his bright mind, diligence, and strong work ethic shone. The leaders took note and prepared him to be amongst the future leadership of the Customs Department. He was sent to London, where he attended the United Kingdom Customs and Excise Training Course in 1962. In 1968, he earned a diploma in public administration from the University of the West Indies.

By 1968, Watson’s steady progress allowed him to move up the ranks, and he was officially appointed as Deputy Comptroller of the Customs Department. His thirst for knowledge led him to continuously engage in efforts towards self development that took him throughout the country and the region. In 1975, his educational journey led him all the way to Helsinki, Finland where he attended a course for senior customs officers from Commonwealth countries under the auspices of the European Economic Council.

He held the position of Deputy Comptroller until 1977. In the same year, he resigned from the Public Service and entered into politics. Leaders of the Free National Movement saw his worth and entreated him to join them and to serve as a candidate for the FNM in the General Elections in the Carmichael Constituency.

He did not win in this first go around, just four short years after the Progressive Liberal Party led the country into Independence from the United Kingdom. By 1982, however, he won his seat, and there began a long-term love affair between himself and the people he swore to serve. His hands-on, personal approach made him a well-loved Member of Parliament.

In the House of Assembly, MP Watson would show himself a formidable colleague. His level of respect for all MPs was reciprocated, and his contributions were well-acknowledged across the political divide.

In 1987, he was successful in winning his seat once again, this time in the constituency of Adelaide. To this day, elder residents of Carmiachael and Adelaide sing his praises as a caring individual who worked tirelessly to meet their needs. Following the 1992 General Elections, Watson was appointed Minister of Works and Public Utilities.

His most notable achievements include: the cleaning and beautification of the island of New Providence, the capital; the repair of dilapidated schools and public buildings throughout The Bahamas; the construction of new schools and public offices; expansion of electricity, telephone and street light infrastructure throughout New Providence and Family Island communities; the reconstruction of public roads, docks, and airports; and the construction of new roads in New Providence and in such places as South Abaco, Long Island, Acklins and Crooked Island, in areas where there was a desperate need for paved roads.

His success as a Cabinet Minister in the FNM administration, led by former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, led to his assignment as Minister of Tourism and Public Enterprises in 1995. At the Ministry of Tourism, he made formidable connections and partnerships within the hospitality industry to include industry stakeholders in the promotion, advertising and marketing of the tourism product. As a consequence, the annual Cacique Awards was established, incorporating the recognition of outstanding performances by individuals and corporate entities in the tourism industry and the public sector.

At the same time the ministry strengthened its support for small hotels across The Bahamas, recognising the importance of sports fishing, especially yachting and bonefishing at small resorts in the Family Islands. Special programmes such as the International Bonefish Tournament came about, which led to an uptick in the development of bonefish lodges throughout the Family Islands.

Watson continued his successful trend at the polls and in Cabinet, and in 1997, he was appointed to the portfolio of the Ministry of National Security. During his tenure, he was responsible for the re-engineering of the Royal Bahamas Police Force with emphasis on restructuring and upgrading the Police College; the RBPF Human Resources Division, with emphasis on training and promotions; and the Central Detective Unit, using intelligence as a vital tool.

During that period, the police divisions were decentralised, giving more autonomy to regional commanders and designating those divisions as community police centres and the first line of defenses in the fight against crime in the region. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force had its fleet increased by the addition of two long range patrol vessels under his leadership. A harbour patrol was also instituted, as well as an emergency disaster relief unit.

Watson’s reach also touched Her Majesty’s Prisons, now the Bahamas Department of Corrections, where the cell block plan was expanded for the first time in 50 years. He led the construction of a modern eighty cell block and 22,000 sq ft Vocational Skills Training Centre, designed to facilitate the introduction of a proper rehabilitation programme for inmates.

As a Member of Parliament, Watson sought to keep in contact with his constituents, addressing their needs and promoting a spirit of community by developing parks and playgrounds in practically every community under his purview. He assisted in bringing services such as public health facilities, a police station, schools, a post office, and a library in close proximity to his constituents.

Watson retired from politics in 2002 with an excellent track record as a Member of Parliament and Minister of government. In 2007, he was appointed chairman of the Airport Authority, and was given the task of the redevelopment of the Nassau International Airport, now the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

His public life is not to be overshadowed by his family and civic life. He was married to the late June Watson, and is father to Sheila Watson Gibson (deceased) and Colene Watson. He is a grandfather and a great-grandfather, and beloved patriarch, as the eldest living son of William and Olga Watson. On November 15, 2023, he said farewell to his brother Solomon at a funeral service held at St Anne’s Anglican church, Fox Hill. As my uncle, he has been a constant source of strength and encouragement, and the accolades he receives from the outside world are just as fitting from all within his family.

The Long Islanders’ Association (LIA) honoured him as a founding member and the first secretary of the association. He later served as President, and he continues paying his dues after 50 years. According to LIA president Taynia Farquharson, it’s 50th anniversary is made even more special because it aligns with the The Bahamas’ 50th anniversary of Independence, making it a true golden jubilee. Other honorees included: Thomas Treco; C Henderson Burrows; Stephanie Harding; Cheryl Deal; and Algier Cartwright. The honorees were treated to a golden soiree at the Nassau Yacht Club on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Watson was also an active member and past president of the New Providence Sailing Association where he promoted sloop sailing throughout The Bahamas. He is also an honorary member of the Kiwanis Club of Over the Hill. His love of country continues to shine even in his senior years, as politicians, government officials, civic leaders and young people continue to flock to him for advice and moral support.