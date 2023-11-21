Mitchell says vote bribe claim ‘completely false’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell said Michael Pintard’s claim that the party is buying voters to win the week’s by-election is “completely false” and “a disregard” of democratic principles.

He called the accusations serious and challenged Mr Pintard to make a complaint with the police or apologise for misleading the public.

“This is how serious accusations should be handled – through proper legal channels, not through media stunts,” he said. “The FNM chairman Duane Sands has already gone on record saying the party has zero proof, so the FNM has no credibility on this issue.”

“Michael Pintard, who was forced to resign as FNM chairman for unethical behaviour and Duane Sands, who was photographed handling money on the campaign trail, have no moral authority to lecture the PLP on campaign ethics.”

“The time for theatrics is over.”

During a rally in Bimini on Friday, Mr Pintard accused the PLP of giving people $1,000, claiming the money was concealed in T-shirts during the opening of the Obediah H Wilchcombe Administrator’s Complex last week.

“The silence from Mr Pintard and his candidate, Bishop Ricardo Grant, on their own issues is loud and clear,” Mr Mitchell said. “Their failure to respond to allegations about their campaign calls into question their ability to lead with transparency.”

“The PLP remains focused on advancing the well-being of all Bahamians and will not be deterred by these attempts at political distraction. We will continue to stand for truth and integrity in politics, and we call on our opponents to do the same.”