Parents of baby Daniel accused of cruelty

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE parents of Daniel Nixon, a two-year-old found dead in bushes in Fox Hill last week, were remanded to prison yesterday for cruelty to children.

Douglas Nixon, 40, and Jenny Nixon, 31, were charged before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Police reportedly recovered the remains of the toddler in the bushes in the Fox Hill area on the night of November 14. The victim had apparent injuries to his neck and head area.

The animal control unit took blood samples from stray dogs after the incident, but authorities have yet to disclose an official cause of death.

After pleading not guilty to the offence, the parents were informed that they would be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their bail hearing on November 22.