Praise for Jervon - the nation’s new Rhodes Scholar

The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training has praised the nation’s newest Rhodes Scholar, Jervon Sands, a graduate of Saint John’s University.

Being only the second in the university’s history, Sands’ achievement comes more than 50 years since the last scholar from Saint John’s University was awarded.

On Tuesday November 14, Sands was selected to represent the Commonwealth Caribbean in a presentation at the State House in Barbados by the President of Barbados, Sandra Mason.

The ministry said in a statement: “Today, our country is infused with a distinct sense of pride as one of our native sons makes an indelible mark in history. Sands is an astute 2019 graduate and valedictorian of Saint Augustine’s College in New Providence. He also matriculated through the Bahamas Ministry of Education’s Technical Cadet Corps Programme, graduating as the salutatorian in 2019.”

Sands, 21, an applied science physics major who most recently graduated from Saint John’s University summa cum laude, will pursue his Master of Sciences (MSc) in Environmental Change and Management, and MSc in Sustainability, Enterprise and the Environment at the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom beginning in October 2024.

The ministry said: “Historically, the Rhodes Scholarship is an honour bestowed only on a select group which includes the likes of former world leaders and influencers. At such a young age, Sands has proven himself to be an exceptional leader, outstanding academic, with esteemed character, and he is heavily endowed with the energy and zeal to commit to solving some of humanity’s challenges.

“Last year, Sands was among a group of students who travelled to the United Nations climate conference in Egypt. This was a part of his unwavering commitment to find solutions to the global environmental challenges. Accordingly, upon completion of his studies, Sands intends to return to The Bahamas to aid in the promotion of climate education.”

Sands was chosen from among ten finalists that hailed from Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Antigua, Barbados and The Bahamas. As the fourth Bahamian to receive this honour, Sands now joins Dr Desiree Cox, Dr Christian Campbell and Dr Myron Rolle as Bahamian Rhodes Scholars.

The ministry said: “The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training again salutes this young extraordinary Bahamian and Rhodes Scholar, Jervon Sands for his remarkable achievements that will forever be etched in the annals of world history.”