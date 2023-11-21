SPIA Relays Challenge turns out to be great event at UB

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE SPIA 2023 Relays Challenge had some challenges at the start of the competition on Saturday, but it turned out to be a great day for the participants at the University of the Bahamas.

Organiser Rashad Patton said they had to delay the start of the event because of the amount of water that had settled on the grass track from the downpour of the rain on Friday.

But once they got started, the participants from the UB Mingoes track team, local track clubs and schools, raced under the adverse conditions and there were even some falls in the puddles, but it in no way diminished the level of competition.

“It was a good experience to see in November where our athletes are at,” Patton said. “So we decided to invite some of the clubs to participate as well so that they can test their athletes.”

Despite not drawing a larger crowd of teams, Patton said those who participated performed very well. “I’m really thankful to the teams who showed up and participated,” Patton said. “I was a little concerned because of the rain, but we still had some good performances out there today.”

Teams competed in the 4 x 800, 4 x 600 and 4 x 500 metre relays in the open, under-17, under-15, under-13, under-11 and under-9 men and mixed divisions. Trophies and medals were awarded to the top performers. UB’s head coach Ednal Rolle, who also assisted in getting the meet off the ground, admitted that it was a rough start, but he too was pleased with what he saw.

“I just wanted to see where they are. We have our timed trials next week, so I wanted to see how they would handle the relays,” he said. “My cross country team won the 4 x 800m and the mixed relay.

“Our team is much stronger than last year. The 4 x 400m team should break the school record this year because I’m looking for them to do much better this year. A few of them are running on our cross country team. So we’re looking good.”

The Mingoes men’s 4 x 800m team that dominated the event were Kenold Jewan, Dennis Williamson, Jackson Ozias and Lhevinne Joseph.

After getting sidelined by the rain from Friday, Rolle said the track was a little flooded, so they had to delay the start just so that some of the water could subside.

“But running events like this is all about the conditions on the course,” Rolle pointed out. “It was a good condition for the athletes to get in the challenge, so they had to run through it. So we’re pleased with the performances.”

Andrew Tynes, coach of Swift Athletics, said they welcome any and every opportunity they get to compete under any condition.

“This is November, so it’s good for us to take a look at them and to see how far they have come,” he insisted. “I was really grateful that they had this meet to compete in and the conditions on the grass is something that they have to get used to because if they get to go to college, they don’t know what conditions they have to compete under.”

Cedricka,Rolle coach of the 3PA Stallions, in assessing her 3PA Stallions’ team performances, admitted that she got a good chance to view their level of fitness as they move forward.

“We’re trying to get them prepared for an indoor meet in December in Ohio, so they are using these markers to know what we have to work on to get ready for that trip,” she insisted.

Rolle was impressed with her athletes, particularly Jasmine Mackey (Carifta athlete in the 800 and 1,500m), Dahjia Mesidor (800m, shot put) and Zantea Ferguson (triple jump).

Coach Clinton Smikle said his Quick Step Athletics’ team did what they had to do.

“Our team performed very well. They are in pretty good shape and so going into the season, it was a good way for us to gauge what we are doing,” he said. “We have the Carifta trials coming up and so we want to get them ready for that.”

His team consisted of Dillan Simon, Mario Miller, Clyde Richards and Yulianas Akompi.

Coach Latoya Bain-Sturrup, who brought a number of her athletes from Claridge Primary, noted that her team did an excellent job.

“It was a conditioning meet and some of the athletes are just getting in shape, so it showed where we’re at and what we need to work on,” Bain-Sturrup said. “So I was very pleased.

“The kids also had fun and they competed against clubs and athletes who are always training, so I thought we had a wonderful time on Saturday. It was all about the kids being exposed to the UB track and to run against other clubs and schools. I was very pleased with their performances.”

Here’s a look at the results posted by the various teams during the event:

Men’s Open 4 x 800m relay - University of the Bahamas - 9:09.50; SPIA Track Club - 9:45.15.

Open mixed 4 x 800m - University of the Bahamas - 10:53.17; Quick Step - 11:05.06; SPIA Track Club - 11:18.06.

Under-17 mixed 4 x 800m - Speed Capacity Club - 13:08.58; SPIA Stallions - 13:20.03.

Under-17 men 4 x 600m - Swift Athletics - 7:23.01.

Under-17 mixed 4 x 600m - Speed Capacity - 9:28.00; Unattached - 9:04.07.

Under-15 mixed 4 x 600m - 3PA Stallions - 9:04.80.

Under-13 female 4 x 600m - Speed Capacity - 9:40.80; Claridge Primary - 12:37.79.

Under-13 male 4 x 600m - Swift Athletics - 8:27.11; Claridge Primary - 12:50.39.

Under-11 female 4 x 600m - Prince Williams - 12:37.11; Claridge Primary - 13.01.

Open men 4 x 400m - Swift Athletics - 3:54.42; SPIA Track Club - 3:58.23.

Open female 4 x 400m - 3PA Stallions - 5:01.73.

Under-17 male 4 x 400m - Swift Athletics - 5:245.83.

Under-17 mixed 4 x 400m - 3PA Stallions - 5:08.49.

Under-15 mixed 4 x 400m - 3PA Stallions - 5:18.37.

Under-13 male 4 x 400m - 3PA Stallions - 5:17.35; Swift Athletics - 5:23.88; Claridge Primary - 5:45.65.

Under-11 female 4 x 400m - Prince Williams - 7:35.64; Claridge Primary - 10:58.50.

Under-9 male 4 x 400m - Swift Athletics - 10:34.24; Claridge Primary - 11:34.14.