Ingraham criticises use of uniformed officers in campaign

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham was critical of how uniformed officers are used on the campaign trail for Progressive Liberal Party members.
He was speaking at an FNM rally in Eight Mile Rock on Monday evening.
“They are using the government and abusing the government and misusing the government and its resources on this campaign,” he said.
“I saw something that I don’t expect to see again in The Bahamas. For uniformed police officers to be accompanying the head of the government campaigning at night with police lights blazing, that ain’t right. It is undemocratic. They know better than that, the police know better than that, so stop it!
Mr Ingraham criticised the PLP’s candidate Kingsley Smith, whose assets and liabilities declaration for the by-election included nothing about savings and current accounts.
The FNM has said Mr Smith is suggesting he does not have a bank account.
Senator Rueben Rahming noted during the rally that a person could face ten years in prison for a false declaration, according to Section 427 of the Penal Code.
“The PLP candidate swore that the evidence he gave was the truth,” he said. “I want to give him the benefit of the doubt. He is a grown and professional man who worked in the Passport Office and the man don’t have a bank account?”
The Bahamas does not have independent verification of what public officials declare.
Comments
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
What ever the Fnm papa can say about Mr Smith make him look like a Saint compared to his man bishop Grant. It shows who he is by supporting the Bishop
TalRussell 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
The "Papa" influence can only be measured either as a By-election positive or negative. --- 'Tis obvious.Thee Mr. Minnis's personal christianity tilted more towards the PLP's --- "One Love" per candidate campaign. --- Amen! --- Yes?
