LIVE: West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election

12.10pm UPDATE: By-election day tensions on show as members of different parties argue at Holmes Rock.

11.30am UPDATE: 'We are all Bahamians at the end of the day' – Independent candidate Terneille Burrows.

11.20am UPDATE: ‘We’ve worked hard for the past three weeks’ – PLP candidate Kingsley Smith speaking to The Tribune this morning.

10.55am UPDATE: 'We're feeling great' – FNM candidate Bishop Ricardo Grant speaking this morning.

10.50am UPDATE: FNM Leader Michael Pintard speaking this morning:

10.20am UPDATE: The Parliamentary Registration Department said the voting process in today’s by-election is proceeding satisfactorily and that all laws are being followed.

This comes after Coalition of Independents leader Lincoln Bain, who is also a candidate in the race, expressed concern about the process, claiming that not enough agents have been allowed in the voting rooms.

“So far, we’ve had several issues in terms of what the law supposed to be. One of them is that you’re supposed to have three agents for each candidate in each of these polls and they were restricting persons,” Mr Bain said in an interview with Eyewitness News.

“They were allowing one agent in there - you’ve already broken the law and then they were saying only two agents will be in there for the election and so I have had to go to several polls already to let the presiding officer know that that is not the law.”

He also claimed that over 300 ballots were sent to Cat Cay “when it should only be 80.”

In a statement released this morning, the department said the voting process is proceeding satisfactorily with all relevant laws being followed.

“As always, the parliamentary registration department remains committed to its mission: to afford every eligible Bahamian the opportunity to be registered and to vote in free and fair elections, and to guarantee every eligible citizen equal rights and access to the electoral system in determining who should govern the country,” the statement added.

10.00am UPDATE: Videos from Grand Bahama this morning ahead of the by-election:

TODAY'S LEAD STORY: The by-election in West Grand Bahama and Bimini today will test support for the governing Progressive Liberal Party, which is fighting to maintain a seat it won comfortably in 2021 and has held all but twice since 1972 – read the full article HERE