Man accused of threats to PM cleared of bail violations

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of making death threats against the Prime Minister was acquitted of bail violation charges yesterday because of insufficient evidence.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney presided as Isaac Roberts, 22, stood trial for 10 counts of violating bail conditions.

In February, Roberts allegedly called the Central Police Station and threatened to kill Mr Davis if Coalition of Independents leader Lincoln Bain was not released from custody after he was arrested outside Baha Mar during an immigration protest during a CARICOM session.

Prosecutors alleged that since he was charged, Roberts failed to charge his monitoring device ten times between February 23 and June 14.

Roberts pleaded not guilty to the offence and said he called Metro Security to inform them that his device malfunctioned and the charging pod wasn’t working.

The police insisted Roberts was at fault, but a representative of Metro Security testified yesterday that they got a call from Roberts about the device. The company did not check the device’s functionality or offer a replacement.

Bjorn Ferguson, the defendant’s attorney, made a no-case submission, saying the evidence against his client was tenuous at best.

Magistrate McKinney agreed that there were deficiencies in the evidence and acquitted and discharged the defendant.

Roberts appeared relieved when the magistrate made his decision.