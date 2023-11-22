Man held after video appears to show him offering money ahead of by-election

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lumunnings@tribunemedia.net

A BIMINI resident is in police custody after appearing in a video offering people money ahead of today’s by-election.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Bernard Bonamy, Jr, said last night the suspect was flown to Grand Bahama and was in police custody.

He said more people could be questioned.

In the video, the man dressed in FNM paraphernalia flashed a load of cash, urging supporters to bring their voter’s card in return for the money.

“I got the bag, I just got word, I have $50k, got to spend today,” he said.

“Bishop say it got to go today, so y’all come check me. I got the bag, bring your voter’s card.”

After the video was published, Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell said: “The public has now heard in clear terms from an FNM supporter that he has the bag, that he had 50k, and to bring the voter’s cards.

“He summoned the name of Bishop Ricardo Grant in aid and comfort.

“The PLP needs to say nothing more than the facts speak for themselves.”