Police probe suspicious death

POLICE are investigating the suspicious death of an adult male.

The victim was found around 10.43am yesterday in the area of Fritz Lane.

Police said the man was seen leaping from rooftop to rooftop in the vicinity of Fritz Lane and Sunlight Cottage.

They later found the lifeless body of an adult male, believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s, in the street with visible injuries to both legs.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 28-year-old male in connection to an armed robbery in Hospital Lane on Monday.

Around 9pm, a man was reportedly approached by two men. One produced a firearm and robbed the victim of his belongings, including an undetermined amount of cash.

Both culprits fled the scene on foot. A significant lead resulted in the arrest of one man.