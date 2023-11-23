$500,000 bill for Christmas decorations this year

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

AS the Christmas season approaches, New Providence and Family Island residents can expect a sparkling display of decorations worth over $500,000, according to Luther Smith, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Works and Utilities.

Mr Smith told The Tribune yesterday that this year will be the first time the ministry pays for Christmas decorations on some of the Family Islands, including Abaco, Exuma, Cat Island, and Eleuthera.

He said Island Pearls International was awarded the contract to provide Christmas lights for Pompey Square, Downtown, and Fish Fry. Another contract was awarded to Kaismu Ellis, who will be assisting the ministry with dazzling light displays in the southern area of New Providence, including Edumund Moxy Park.

Mr Smith said the country’s annual light displays get better each year.

“When you drive on West Bay Street next Monday or Tuesday, you will see that the lights have already been wrapped around the trees and the balls hanging out of the trees,” he said.

“Then in the south, it will be something similar in that area. So, everybody will be able to enjoy it young and old.”

Asked about the few Family Islands that will be decorated with lights this year, Mr Smith expressed excitement that the ministry will be able to provide lights for more Family Islands in the future.

“The areas that we have identified are very popular areas,” he said.

He said all of the Christmas lights are expected to be installed by December 1. The historic Pompey Square display is expected to be completed by December 8.