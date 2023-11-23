German tourist missing after shark attack

A GERMAN tourist is missing after a shark attacked her in waters near West End on Tuesday.

Police said the woman was participating in a diving excursion in the Tiger Beach area when she encountered the shark.

“After briefly surfacing, she disappeared and has not resurfaced since. Only her diving equipment has been recovered as rescue efforts continue,” police said.

In August, police found the body of a man floating at Saunders Beach with injuries they said were consistent with a shark attack.

Meanwhile, in June, an American woman was attacked by a shark in waters south of Taino Beach, Grand Bahama. She was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where she was said to be in serious condition at the time.